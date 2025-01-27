Four women and three Christians appointed as BJP's district presidents in Kerala

THRISSUR: Four women and three Christians figured in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 27 new district presidents in Kerala as the saffron party entered the final lap of its reorganisation in the state.

As a part of party reorganisation, BJP has split some districts into different district committees, which include three district committees in Thrissur.

Announcing the new appointments, BJP State president K Surendran told news persons on Monday that the party formed its committees in more than 18,000 booths across the state.

"About 30 per cent of the booth committees are led by women, which is something only BJP can do and be proud of. We have given the opportunity to four women leaders to serve as the district party presidents, we appointed three Christian leaders to serve as the district presidents. How many DCC (District Congress Committees) leaders are women leaders? How many CPM district secretaries are mahila leaders?" he asked.

BJP's women district presidents in Kerala are M L Aswani in Kasaragod, Deepa Puzhakkal in Malappuram, Nivedida Subrahmanian in Thrissur West, and Raji Prasad in Kollam.