On Sunday, a meeting of the Kottayam district committee of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) passed a resolution urging the state leadership to leave the NDA and explore possibilities of joining either the LDF or the UDF. The resolution said the BJP leadership failed to implement promises given to the party, including chairman posts in various government bodies.

“The party which joined the NDA nine years ago has helped widen the support base, bringing the backward communities to the front. But the state leadership of BJP is not even willing to discuss political issues with its allies. In these circumstances, the party should explore the possibilities of joining either the LDF or the UDF,” the resolution said.

According to top BDJS leaders, almost all district committees have conveyed their displeasure with continuing in the NDA. However, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally said there is no move to leave the NDA fold.

“Some leaders at the local level have raised their opinions but the party has never thought of leaving the NDA. The party state executive will meet on February 1 and the circumstances that led to the resolution will be discussed. The BJP has given us some posts and there is no difference of opinion. We did not join the NDA for posts and our ideological commitment cannot be questioned,” he said.

A meeting of other NDA allies in Kerala -- including the Kamaraj Congress led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan and C K Janu’s Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Sabha -- had met last week and voiced their concerns about the highhandedness of the state BJP leadership. According to sources, the allies decided to sever ties with the NDA but deferred the decision for 15 days after BJP state in-charge Prakash Javadekar intervened.