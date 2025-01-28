Considering annual revision of school textbooks: Education Minister V Sivankutty
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government will consider revising school textbooks every year to keep children abreast of latest knowledge, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. The minister was chairing a meeting of the school curriculum committee in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday that approved 128 revised text books for Classes 2, 4, 6 and 8.
The state started the school curriculum revision process in 2023 after a gap of 10 years. While textbooks of Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 were revised and distributed last year, the textbooks for Class 10, under 77 titles, were revised last month.
“While the textbooks for Class 10 will be printed and distributed by April, the textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6 and 8 will reach schools by May,” the minister said.
The government had earlier announced that the increase in knowledge over the past decade, scientific and technological advancements and the changes in information and communications technology would be reflected in the revised curriculum. As many as 2.09 crore textbooks would be printed in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada.