Considering annual revision of school textbooks: Education Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government will consider revising school textbooks every year to keep children abreast of latest knowledge, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. The minister was chairing a meeting of the school curriculum committee in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday that approved 128 revised text books for Classes 2, 4, 6 and 8.

The state started the school curriculum revision process in 2023 after a gap of 10 years. While textbooks of Classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 were revised and distributed last year, the textbooks for Class 10, under 77 titles, were revised last month.