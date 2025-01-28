Kerala ​Cabinet approves policy aimed at turning state into export hub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the Kerala Export Promotion Policy 2025 aimed at making the state an export hub.

The state will support exporters in exploring new opportunities and expanding their global presence, a move expected to drive economic growth, according to an official statement.

The policy focuses on enabling exporters to leverage the state’s unique advantages, including its natural resources, skilled labor, rich cultural heritage, and strategic geographical location. Export zones will be developed in selected areas, and programs will be introduced to boost the competitiveness of existing businesses.

The policy will promote modernization by encouraging research across various sectors to foster the development of advanced technologies. It will also facilitate collaboration between industry, academic institutions, and research centers. Sustainable and environmentally friendly practices will be prioritized, with a focus on creating a supportive ecosystem for exporters.

The government will concentrate on improving logistics, transportation, and connectivity to better serve the needs of exporters. Efforts will also be made to identify new opportunities for both traditional and emerging exporters. Additionally, Kerala’s presence will be strengthened at international trade fairs to showcase its potential in the global market.