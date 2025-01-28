Kochi's vintage vehicles expo has you vrooming into the past

Malayalis have always been fascinated by premium vehicles, and lending weight to it is the fact that over 20 big luxury car showrooms line the nearly 25-kilometre stretch from the Kochi airport to the city centre. According to industry reports, Kerala accounts for roughly one-sixth of all top-end vehicle sales in the country.
However, this fascination is not limited to the new and shiny, or the fast and fantastic. Vintage vehicles, too, have their own appeal and their fair share of admirers. And nowhere was this more profound than at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday, where the Classic and Vintage Motor Club of Kerala (CVMCK) organised its eighth annual exhibition.
TNIE visited the exhibition to admire the vehicles on display, to learn about the club, its future plans and more.
The exhibition
Nearly 100 classic and vintage vehicles dotted the parking lot of the Maidan. Despite the forecast of hot, sweltering weather, the day remained unseasonably pleasant, made all the more inviting with a cool breeze. Being a weekend and that too a public holiday (Republic Day) meant that there was a steady stream of visitors, far beyond your usual enthusiasts and motorheads.
For the senior citizens that arrived here, the exhibition was likely an avenue to lay their hands on vehicles they once owned or fancied getting in their youths. For the youngsters, uncoupled from the mechanics of machines in this era of the electric, it was open house.
Whatever the age, gender or inclination of the visitor, the beauty of the ‘beasts’ that lay before them was unmistakable. Undeniable even. Each posed before, pondered about and praised aloud these wonders, much to the delight of the organisers and vehicle owners.
No one beamed more widely than Suresh Krishnan, the secretary of CVMCK. “One of the major attractions of the show is a 1928 model Austin,” he said, pointing to a red open-tourer nicknamed ‘Chummy’ — “the oldest vehicle here.”
A neatly restored model of Morris, a popular classic model Premier Padmini, the oldest Mercedes-Benz (123 series) in Kerala, and a 1936 Austin 7 were among the other attractions. According to Suresh, about 32 members of the club have showcased their vehicles here. Interestingly, a lot of them hail from Kochi.
“There are those from other regions too. But as you can imagine, these are old vehicles and getting them via road is no easy task,” Suresh explained.
The case in point is Percy Joseph’s 1928 model Morris, which had the brake and the acceleration pads swapped. “It’s quite a challenge to drive this vehicle, but my daughter does it. I was able to bring it to the exhibition since I don’t live far,” Percy said.
For many of these vintage and classic vehicle owners, the exhibition, in addition to being an avenue to showcase their collections, is also a platform to garner new businesses.
As it is in the case of Rajesh Devaraj, the owner of the oldest Benz (123 series) in Kerala. “We rent out our vehicles for movie shootings. This Benz has appeared in movies such as RDX, Rekhachithram, Malik and a dozen others, including Tamil,” Rajesh said.
Like him, several others too have their vehicles rented out for weddings, corporate events and the like. But for a majority of the participants, collecting vehicles is a cherished hobby and transcends monetary gains.
“Vintage vehicles are a costly affair. For some vehicles, the parts are nowhere to be found or must be sourced from abroad. So it’s a lot of trouble. Thankfully, there’s no dearth of passionate enthusiasts and restoration centres in Kerala. That’s keeping this hobby alive,” said Ajith R Nair, an office-bearer of the club and a motorhead.
The club
CVMCK began in 2014 as a small gathering of automobile enthusiasts. “I had a craze and curiosity for motor vehicles as a kid. I noticed that there were others like me. We formed this club to be an avenue to discuss our shared passion, exchange ideas, and conduct events,” said Suresh, who is also the owner of Flamingo Motors, which restores classic cars.
The group has been organising exhibitions since 2015, save for, of course, the Covid years. “Usually, we hold exhibitions on Independence Day and Republic Day. Our last few editions were held in closed spaces. This time, we decided to do it at Rajendra Maidan, and we are very pleased about the response,” said Ajith.
Now, plans are afoot to hold elaborate events. “We have been getting a lot of requests, but we have not been able to do it thus far. Not since our last one in 2017. But that’s about to change. We are planning a three-day event in summer,” he added. This is in addition to the club’s Sunday Rally, which they hold every week in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. “This one features vintage and classic cars in Kochi,” Suresh added.
As the sun set on Sunday, it was clear that a new chapter had dawned in the story of the club. One which promises to be bigger, better. For motorheads, it’s time to vroom again!