Kudumbashree joins hands with IIMK to scale up small enterprises

KOLLAM: The Kudumbashree Mission has introduced a new plan aimed at increasing the turnover of small enterprises managed by its units and scaling them into large businesses. As part of the initiative, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK). Under the agreement, IIMK will provide targeted training to select small enterprises annually, helping them acquire necessary skills and strategies for growth.
A total of 150 enterprises will be chosen for the project, with each district soon to select the enterprises that will undergo training. An expert team from IIMK will engage with unit members to assess their production, accounting, and marketing processes. Based on the findings, a plan will be created to elevate their standards and ensure professionalism in all areas.
“Many small enterprises established years ago have yet to see significant growth. The goal is to change the scenario by increasing the income of Kudumbashree workers and creating more employment opportunities. The 150 enterprises will be inducted into the IIMK incubator. Only Kudumbashree’s manufacturing and service enterprises will be included in the initiative,” said Anish Kumar, state programme manager of Kudumbashree Mission.
Loans will be granted to the enterprises in a phased manner, and a `10 crore grant will be provided to the selected units. Enterprises with a minimum turnover of `12 lakh will be eligible for the initiative.
“In the coming days, enterprises from each district will be selected. Among them, 150 enterprises with a turnover ranging from `12 lakh to `15 lakh will undergo training and mentorship,” said an official