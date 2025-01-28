Kudumbashree joins hands with IIMK to scale up small enterprises

KOLLAM: The Kudumbashree Mission has introduced a new plan aimed at increasing the turnover of small enterprises managed by its units and scaling them into large businesses. As part of the initiative, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK). Under the agreement, IIMK will provide targeted training to select small enterprises annually, helping them acquire necessary skills and strategies for growth.

A total of 150 enterprises will be chosen for the project, with each district soon to select the enterprises that will undergo training. An expert team from IIMK will engage with unit members to assess their production, accounting, and marketing processes. Based on the findings, a plan will be created to elevate their standards and ensure professionalism in all areas.