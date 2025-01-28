M Mohan assumes charge as LPSC director

He was the project director of GSLV and the mission director for the successful missions of GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A and GSLV-F11/GSAT-7A, accomplished in 2018. He has also held the positions of project director of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS), deputy director of Materials and Manufacturing Entity in LPSC and the project director of Space Capsule Recovery Project (SRE-2), VSSC.

He was also system leader of the Moon Impact Probe (MIP) project of the Chandrayaan-1 mission, which successfully placed the national flag on the surface of the moon. He was the recipient of the ISRO Performance Excellence Award in 2016 and the ISRO Merit Award in 2010.

He is a fellow of the Aeronautical Society of India, a life member and currently the president of the Society of Aerospace Manufacturing Engineers (SAME) in India, a life member of High Energy Materials Society of India (HEMSI) and a life member of India Society Aerospace and Related Mechanisms (INSARM).