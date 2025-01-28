Man on bail for 2019 murder hacks woman’s husband and mother-in-law to death in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A chilling act of purported vengeance unfolded at Boyan Colony, Thiruthampadam, near Pothundi in Palakkad district on Monday as a man accused of killing a woman in 2019 hacked to death her husband and mother-in-law. The accused, Chenthamara, their neighbour, was out on bail. The deceased are Lakshmi, 68, and Sudhakaran, 50.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10am. Chenthamara fatally attacked Sudhakaran during an argument. When Lakshmi tried to intervene, she too was attacked. She died en route to the Alathur government hospital. Both victims suffered multiple, deep wounds.

Chenthamara fled the scene and remains at large, till the time of going to press. A special task force comprising seven officers has been formed to apprehend Chenthamara.

Sudhakaran, who worked as a driver in Tamil Nadu, had returned home a few days ago to resolve pension-related paperwork.