Strike called off, ration shops to resume operations today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ration distributors called off their indefinite strike on Monday after the state government assured them of revision of the commission in March. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil announced that most ration shops will resume normal operations from Tuesday.

The decision was made after two rounds of discussions between the minister and representatives of five organisations in the ration distribution sector, including AITUC. The food and civil supplies department managed to reach a resolution within eight hours of the strike’s commencement.