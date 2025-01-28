Strike called off, ration shops to resume operations today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ration distributors called off their indefinite strike on Monday after the state government assured them of revision of the commission in March. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil announced that most ration shops will resume normal operations from Tuesday.
The decision was made after two rounds of discussions between the minister and representatives of five organisations in the ration distribution sector, including AITUC. The food and civil supplies department managed to reach a resolution within eight hours of the strike’s commencement.
The demands of the distributors, which included ensuring the commission is paid by the 15th of every month and expediting the revision of the commission, were accepted during the meeting. Instructions have also been issued to civil supplies officials to establish a system for distributing the commission to ration distributors between the 10th and 15th of each month.
The minister also said that the government would consider extending the deadline for purchasing rations. The commission hike will be discussed in detail in March.
