Calicut varsity D-Zone fest ends with SFI-KSU clash, 20 injured

THRISSUR : The four-day D-Zone fest of Calicut University concluded with a huge clash between the SFI and KSU workers on the Mala Holy Grace Academy premises on Monday night. About 20 students were injured in the clash in which students were seen hitting each other using wooden logs and steel chairs.

The clash occurred around 10pm after a group of SFI workers gheraoed one of the judges during the arts festival. As protests intensified, students from different political groups started attacking each other. As the injured ones sought treatment at the hospital, leaders of SFI and KSU blamed each other for creating the ruckus and injuring the students.

According to KSU leader Midhun, the issue was initiated by SFI workers of Sree Kerala Varma College (SKVC). “They staged protest and blocked the smooth conduct of the arts festival. They even attacked the judges as SKVC came third in this year’s fest. Being part of the organising committee, KSU workers had to intervene to ensure that the fest continued. However, this led to a huge clash,” said Midhun.

SFI district secretary Jishnu Sathyan alleged that there were flaws in the conduct of the arts fest since the beginning. “On Monday, there were issues with the skit judgement and it was raised by SFI workers. While all we did was express the protest, KSU leaders came with iron pipes and attacked us, including women,”said Jishnu.

SKVC SFI union secretary Ashish and chairperson Gopika Nandhana, among others, were injured in the clash. Many KSU leaders, including district secretary Lijin Joseph, were also hurt.

Following the clash, the arts fest was stopped abruptly. It was later continued after police intervention. Mala SI Rajesh Ayotan said that a case was registered in connection with the clash.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that a group of students blocked the way of an ambulance that was transporting the injured KSU workers from the campus to hospital.