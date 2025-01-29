Dear, oh, deer! Kochi's Hill Palace has a deer problem

The deer park started functioning in 1992, with just 18 deer, including eight sambar variants. However, their numbers kept rising, leading to congestion. The green cover also slowly faded as the animals stripped bark off trees, causing them to dry out.”

Taking note of the issue, the Central Zoo Authority had issued a notice to close down the enclosure in March 2016. Nearly a decade has passed, but plans for relocating the deer remain on paper.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Heritage Studies (CHS), which maintains the deer park, did take measures to make the environment more suitable for the wild creatures. “A shelter to protect the animals from heavy rain and scorching heat was set up. The soil inside the enclosure was mixed with lime, as per expert advice, to prevent diseases,” says a CHS official.

“The enclosure fencing was reinforced to prevent deer from escaping through damaged portions, as had occurred multiple times in the past. Additionally, fencing was installed around the compound wall of the palace premises to prevent the intrusion of dogs, which had previously attacked the deer.”

Despite these efforts, the enclosure is a far cry from the natural conditions deer live in. “It’s cruel to keep these animals crammed up here,” says Lekshmi C P, an animal rights activist and rescue volunteer. “Many animal lovers in the city have raised concerns over the delay in relocating the deer to their natural habitat, rather than keeping them as domesticated animals. They are wild animals – not pets.”