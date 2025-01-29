How this Kochi-based techie is chasing the sky

A 42-year-old IT professional from Kochi, Jithin N Vijayan, is ‘diving’ into heights. This adventure sports enthusiast holds three Guinness World Records and recently won the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the air sports category for 2024.
He is the first person from Kerala to receive the prestigious award. His records include the longest freefall in flat flying at two minutes and forty-seven seconds, skydiving from 42,431 feet with the Indian flag, and the greatest distance freefall with the Indian flag from an altitude of 36,929 feet.
Jithin also achieved the remarkable feat of skydiving for 18 consecutive days and is the first Asian to jump from 42,000 feet or above.
For Jithin, who stayed away from sports for a long time, it was the adrenaline rush that drove him to pursue skydiving. “I was active in school sports, but frequent games and practice affected my grades, so I had to quit and focus on studies,” shares Jithin, who rediscovered his love for sports later in life.
For this IT professional, it all began during a trip to Dubai in 2015, where skydiving’s popularity caught his attention. “But I did not have enough money to pursue this very expensive sport. So I pursued paragliding, which is relatively easier and affordable,” he says.
Between 2015 and 2017, Jithin regularly travelled to Pune and other spots in India to practice paragliding, eventually becoming a licensed professional. His first skydiving experience in New Zealand in 2017 fueled his passion further, and he became a licensed skydiving professional in 2022.
Family’s funny ‘yes’ to skydiving
In 2022, Jithin was enchanted by Everest during a visit to its base camp and expressed a desire to climb it within a year. “My family said no to mountain climbing, but when I asked about skydiving, they agreed without much thought since they weren’t familiar with it,” he laughs, recalling the incident that shaped his journey.
Jithin admits that skydiving comes with risks but emphasises its safety when done with proper training and equipment. Recalling a near-death experience, he says, “Once, after jumping off a flight, I was spinning like crazy and could not get back to my position. Usually, we have to open the parachute at least at a height of 4,000 to 5,000 feet for safe landing. But I could not even get back to my position even by 2,000 feet. I had to open my parachute in an emergency. Even though I landed safely, the parachute lines left minor injuries.”
Despite such moments, he highlights, “Out of thousands of jumps annually, 99 per cent are successful. With high-level safety measures, the risks are minimal compared to other sports.”
To dispel the presumption that this sport is risky, Jithin, who is the CEO of Kochi-based NdimensionZ Solutions, is mulling starting an air sports company in Kerala. “The aim is to make the people aware of the different kinds of air sports that exist and get them to embrace it.”