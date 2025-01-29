How this Kochi-based techie is chasing the sky

A 42-year-old IT professional from Kochi, Jithin N Vijayan, is ‘diving’ into heights. This adventure sports enthusiast holds three Guinness World Records and recently won the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the air sports category for 2024.

He is the first person from Kerala to receive the prestigious award. His records include the longest freefall in flat flying at two minutes and forty-seven seconds, skydiving from 42,431 feet with the Indian flag, and the greatest distance freefall with the Indian flag from an altitude of 36,929 feet.

Jithin also achieved the remarkable feat of skydiving for 18 consecutive days and is the first Asian to jump from 42,000 feet or above.