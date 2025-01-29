Installation ceremony of Sabarimala ropeway project within a month

PATHANAMTHITTA: The ropeway project from Pampa to Sabarimala Sannidhanam is gaining momentum with the authorities anticipating an installation ceremony within a month and an overall completion of the project within 18 months.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, the final steps for the approval by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are progressing.

“After uploading the details on the PARIVESH portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a joint verification by the officials concerned has been done. A technical direction needs to be obtained from the Environment Ministry. Once it is obtained, we can proceed with the installation ceremony and other procedures in a month,” he said.

He also said that the centre suggested the installation ceremony to be done within a month.