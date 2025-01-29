Installation ceremony of Sabarimala ropeway project within a month

PATHANAMTHITTA: The ropeway project from Pampa to Sabarimala Sannidhanam is gaining momentum with the authorities anticipating an installation ceremony within a month and an overall completion of the project within 18 months.
According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, the final steps for the approval by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are progressing.
“After uploading the details on the PARIVESH portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a joint verification by the officials concerned has been done. A technical direction needs to be obtained from the Environment Ministry. Once it is obtained, we can proceed with the installation ceremony and other procedures in a month,” he said.
He also said that the centre suggested the installation ceremony to be done within a month.
Prasanth said that the work would be finished by the next annual pilgrimage season. However, 18 months will be required for completing the full project, the cost of which will come to around `250 crore, he added. Building two stations--the lower one at Pampa Hilltop and the upper one at Police Barracks at the Sannidhanam-- is important for the completion of the project. Five towers for the stations can be completed soon. But construction of stations will take time, he said.
The infrastructure will include five prefabricated steel towers, ranging between 40 to 60 m in height, connecting the lower terminal station at Pampa Hilltop to the upper terminal near the Police Barracks.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan had said that the the ropeway cars will also be used for emergency services.
The proposed ropeway, stretching 2.7 km, is designed to transport goods from Pampa base station to Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The project will require the clearing of approximately 4.53 hectares of forest land, including 2.5 acres for a lower terminal at Pampa Hilltop and 1.5 acres for an upper terminal near the Sannidhanam.