Kerala among states with worst financial health

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been ranked among the worst performers in the recently released Niti Aayog’s “Fiscal Health Index 2025”. With a 25.4 FHI score, Kerala was ranked 15th among 18 major states for the period 2022-23. The silver lining is that Kerala improved its position from 16th rank in the average FHI score for 2014-15 to 2021-22.

Odisha came first with an FHI score of 67.8, followed by Chhattisgarh (55.2) and Goa (53.6). On the basis of their scores, the report categorised states into four categories - achiever, frontrunner, performer and aspirational. Besides Kerala, the aspirational states West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab face significant fiscal challenges, according to the report.

“Kerala and Punjab struggle with low Quality of Expenditure and Debt Sustainability, while West Bengal faces Revenue Mobilisation and Debt Index issues,” it said.

The composite FHI score was calculated from five major sub-indices - Quality of Expenditure, Revenue Mobilisation, Fiscal Prudence, Debt Index and Debt Sustainability.

Among the sub-indices, Kerala fared well only in Revenue Mobilisation and was placed in the frontrunner category. The state ranked sixth with a score of 54.2. According to the report, in 2022-23, the state’s own-revenues recorded a YoY growth rate of 26.5% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% in the last five years, the report said. Own Tax Revenues increased by 23.3% and Own Non-Tax Revenue (SONTR) reflected a substantial YoY growth rate of 44.5% and a CAGR of 5% in last 5 years.

The frontrunner listing comes as a relief to the state government which took a slew of initiatives, including the reorganisation of the State GST department resulting in a significant improvement in overall tax collection.