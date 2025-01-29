Kerala: Remission to murder convict Sherin after 14 years in jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to recommend to the governor the early release of murder convict Sherin from prison. Sherin was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for the murder of her father-in-law Bhaskara Karanavar and has completed 14 years in jail.

According to a note from the chief minister’s office, the decision to give remission to Sherin was taken on the basis of a recommendation of the advisory committee of the Kannur Women Prison & Correctional Home and the opinion of the state Law Department.

Sherin had sought release from jail as she had completed 14 years jail sentence handed out by a fast track court in Mavelikkara in 2010.

It was in November 2009 that Bhaskara Karanavar, a resident of Cheriyanad near Chengannur in Alappuzha, was murdered. Sherin was arraigned as accused number one in the case.

Sherin had married Karanavar’s younger son Binu Peter, a differently-abled person, in 2001. The couple’s married life soon hit a rough patch and Karanavar cancelled a property will in Sherin’s name, prompting her to plot the murder.

Along with Sherin, Basith Ali, Nidhin and Shanu Rashid, who were allegedly her friends and who were contracted to kill Karanavar, were convicted in the case.