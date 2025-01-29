Kerala's ‘Freedom Square’ to aid circle of tech and innovation

In an ambitious move to foster innovation and creativity and promote free spaces among youngsters, the tourism department in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is gearing up to set up ‘Freedom Squares’ — a dynamic, 24x7 space for idea exchange, collaboration and innovation — across the state.

These vibrant women-friendly hubs are expected to offer an open environment with co-working spaces, free food, high-speed internet, and accommodation, where individuals with access can freely discuss ideas, develop products and projects, and network with like-minded peers.

The space is designed to attract youngsters providing all essential resources.