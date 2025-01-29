Man poses as Kochi cop, dupes shopkeeper

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a person who extorted Rs 2,000 from a shop owner by masquerading as a member of Kochi City Police Commissioner’s special squad at Kalamukku, Vypeen. The arrested person is Sijo Joseph, 41, of Poonjar, Kottayam.

The incident occurred on January 18. Sijo reached the tea stall pretending to be a member of the Kochi City Police Commissioner’s special squad and carried out an ‘inspection’.

He claimed that the shop owner was selling cigarettes illegally and threatened to take action, including closing down the shop.