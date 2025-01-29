Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested two more Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in Vennala, Kochi. The arrested are Mohammed Baljith, 31, and Muhammad Babu, 36, both hailing from Khulna district of Bangladesh.

Police said the duo has been working as scrap collectors in Vennala and Palarivattom for the past several years. Following a tip-off, the police reached their rented house as part of verification.

Initially, both of them told the officers that they were Indian citizens and even presented their Aadhaar cards. While Baljith’s Aadhaar card carried a Bengaluru address, Babu’s Aadhaar card had an address in New Delhi.

However, on suspicion, the police checked their mobile phones and found that their Facebook accounts were created using phone numbers from Bangladesh. Also, several phone calls and WhatsApp calls were found to have been made to other Bangladeshi numbers.