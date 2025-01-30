AI-powered multilingual football commentary set to revolutionise Indian fan experience

KOCHI: Indian football fans are set to experience a groundbreaking innovation with the introduction of AI-powered live commentary in multiple languages, backed by extensive sports data archives.

This transformative development follows a strategic partnership between Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB), the governing body of football in Germany, and Kolkata-based TCG Digital.

"This is a game-changing development for Indian football, where the meticulous application of data intelligence is poised to transform the sport’s ecosystem in the country," officials said in a release.

As part of this collaboration, TCG Digital will leverage DFB’s vast archives and integrate its advanced AI platform to revolutionise football viewing through data intelligence.

Indian fans will soon enjoy matches featuring live AI-powered commentary in regional languages, enhancing accessibility and engagement.

According to a joint announcement from DFB and TCG Digital, this technology will be introduced in India in the coming months. The first trial of this innovation will take place in the next edition of the Super League Kerala (SLK), a men's professional football league organised by the Kerala Football Association.

The collaboration was officially announced at DFB’s headquarters in Frankfurt, attended by industry leaders such as Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at DFB; Kaushik Moulik, Founder of India Football Centre; Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital; and Keya Chatterjee, Global Marketing Head of TCG Digital.

Among the distinguished guests were Fabian Veit (International Head, TSG Hoffenheim), Jan Mayer (CEO of Innovation, TSG Hoffenheim), Navas Meeran (President, Kerala Football Association), Dietmar Beiersdorfer (CEO, FC Ingolstadt), and Gerhard Riedl (Founder, Indian Football Center, Austria), alongside key representatives from the Indian football community in Germany.