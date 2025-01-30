AI-powered multilingual football commentary set to revolutionise Indian fan experience

KOCHI: Indian football fans are set to experience a groundbreaking innovation with the introduction of AI-powered live commentary in multiple languages, backed by extensive sports data archives.
This transformative development follows a strategic partnership between Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB), the governing body of football in Germany, and Kolkata-based TCG Digital.
"This is a game-changing development for Indian football, where the meticulous application of data intelligence is poised to transform the sport’s ecosystem in the country," officials said in a release.
As part of this collaboration, TCG Digital will leverage DFB’s vast archives and integrate its advanced AI platform to revolutionise football viewing through data intelligence.
Indian fans will soon enjoy matches featuring live AI-powered commentary in regional languages, enhancing accessibility and engagement.
According to a joint announcement from DFB and TCG Digital, this technology will be introduced in India in the coming months. The first trial of this innovation will take place in the next edition of the Super League Kerala (SLK), a men's professional football league organised by the Kerala Football Association.
The collaboration was officially announced at DFB’s headquarters in Frankfurt, attended by industry leaders such as Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at DFB; Kaushik Moulik, Founder of India Football Centre; Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital; and Keya Chatterjee, Global Marketing Head of TCG Digital.
Among the distinguished guests were Fabian Veit (International Head, TSG Hoffenheim), Jan Mayer (CEO of Innovation, TSG Hoffenheim), Navas Meeran (President, Kerala Football Association), Dietmar Beiersdorfer (CEO, FC Ingolstadt), and Gerhard Riedl (Founder, Indian Football Center, Austria), alongside key representatives from the Indian football community in Germany.
Beyond enhancing fan experience, AI-powered video analytics will be deployed to scout young talent at the grassroots level. The technology will analyse training sessions, youth matches, and lower-division games, identifying promising players and strengthening India's presence on the global football stage.
Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at DFB, underscored the commitment to innovation: “It is the German Football Association’s desire and responsibility to use modern technology to try and improve the game that the world loves. We think we can make football better with technology and enhance the fan experience. From combating piracy to enabling automated multilingual commentary, there are numerous avenues we’ll explore.”
Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital, highlighted the transformative potential of data and AI in sports: “At TCG Digital, we push the frontiers of AI through our platform mcube. By partnering with the world’s largest football association, we aim to transform football with solutions that address complex challenges. Together, we’ll blend creativity, innovation, and technology to make football better for players, fans, and the broader ecosystem.”
Indian sports journalists and fans will benefit from this collaboration, gaining seamless access to match statistics for deeper analysis. An AI-powered archive is also in development, offering on-demand access to training footage, interviews, press conferences, and lower-tier match recordings, democratising information about the sport.
Additionally, the partnership will promote fair play off the field by implementing enhanced anti-piracy measures to protect football content and ensure stakeholders benefit from the game’s growing popularity. New features, such as AI-driven highlights and capturing fan emotions during matches, aim to make football more engaging than ever.