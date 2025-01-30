Expert panel approves SIA study report on Sabarimala airport

KOTTAYAM: In a significant development, the expert committee constituted to review the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study report for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport at Erumeli has approved the report, recommending urgent measures for the rehabilitation of the people impacted by the project.

The committee chaired by Prathapan, former additional director at the Social Justice Department, submitted its report to the government on Tuesday.

The committee has pointed out that the financial and social benefits that the state will receive from the project outweigh the social impact of the project. The committee recommended a special package for the workers, currently employed in the Cheruvally Estate, which is set to be acquired for the project.

The committee observed that the workers, who have been labouring in the estate for five generations, will have to face hardships when they are relocated to other villages or towns. Hence, they should be given proper awareness and counselling. The committee also advised that estate workers who have been excluded due to labour disputes should also be included in the package.

The land owners and other residents who were not initially included in the SIA report should also be considered when acquiring the land. The committee has also acknowledged the request of some residents in Karithodu, Manimala, outside the estate, to be excluded from the project area. Currently, the estate management covers medical expenses up to Rs 6,000 per month for some of its workers.