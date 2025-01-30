How today's Kerala views Gandhi

C Ravichandran, professor & writer

I like Gandhi a lot. However, I don’t agree with his politics. Though Gandhi preached secularism, he was not truly secular. He was deeply religious, and he was the first person who tried to integrate the several castes into one religion. He was even willing to give up his life for Hinduism — the Poona Pact (referring to Gandhi’s fast against dividing Hindus). With his hunger strike, he managed to integrate scheduled castes and tribes with Hinduism. In a way, he was the ‘Big Daddy’ of the BJP. He promoted Hinduism, the varna system, the Gita… his secularism was fake. He was superstitious and misogynistic. He also comes across as unscientific and irrational. For instance, he didn’t allow his wife, Kasurba, to take antibiotics when she was down with pneumonia. But this attitude shifted when he fell ill.