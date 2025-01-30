Kerala government reshuffles IAS officers; assigns new roles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Wednesday effected the transfer and posting of many IAS officers besides giving additional charges to some of them.

Supplyco chairman and managing director P B Nooh has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Transport Department. He will also hold the full additional charge of CMD, Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation.

Adeela Abdulla, director, Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Social Justice Department.

The officer will hold the full additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

Sriram Venkataraman, presently Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) Department, has been transferred and posted in the newly created ex-cadre post of director, Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department. The officer will continue to hold the additional charge of managing director, Kerala Financial Corporation, till the end of current financial year.

Fisheries director Abdul Nasar B has been transferred and posted as special secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department besides the full additional charges of the posts of special secretary, Minority Welfare Department and director of Fisheries.

PWD additional secretary Shibu A will hold the full additional charge of the post of MD, Kerala State Pottery Manufacturing Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation. Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K will hold the full additional charge of the post of director, Minority Welfare Department.