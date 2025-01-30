Kerala government’s move to release Sherin in Bhaskara Karanavar murder case sparks controversy

ALAPPUZHA: The state government’s move to expedite the release of Sherin, a convict in the controversial murder of Bhaskara Karanavar of Cheriyanad, following the completion of her 14-year jail term awarded by the Mavelikkara Fast Track Court, has raised suspicions.

Many are questioning why the government has only considered the release of Sherin, and not three others in jail in the same case, as a special case and recommended the same to the state governor.

The 66-year-old Karanavar was strangled to death on November 8, 2009. His daughter-in-law Sherin was the first accused. Sherin’s lover Basith Ali (Bibish), a native of Kottayam, friends Nidhin, from Kalamassery, Kochi, and Shanu Rashid, of Eloor, Kochi were also named accused.

The court awarded Sherin a triple life term and two life terms to the other accused on June 11, 2010. The High Court and Supreme Court confirmed the judgment.

Sherin is currently in Kannur jail. Her 14-year imprisonment ended last year and a Jail Advisory Committee meeting held in August 2024 recommended her release. On Tuesday, the state cabinet on its part recommended her release to the governor.

Anil Onampilly, the first witness who was Karanavar’s neighbour, sought to know why Sherin was being considered for release immediately after her jail term had ended. “Why is it when there are others incarcerated for the same crime that Sherin receives privileged treatment?” he asked.

“She even enjoyed preferential treatment in jail, which courted controversy. Now, the state cabinet is keen to have her released. We don’t know the intention behind the move. A minister in the cabinet is showing interest and this is the reason for moving for her release immediately after her jail term ended,” said Girish K P, a native of Cheriyanad.

“There are many convicts who remain in prison long after their terms have ended. However, the fast tracking of Sherin’s release raises questions. She enjoyed many benefits in prison even during her incarceration. She had more than 500 days of parole during the 14-year period,” Girish said.