Kerala plans strict ban on single-use plastic in hill stations after High Court directive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kerala High Court mandating immediate actions to ban single-use plastic in hill stations and ecologically sensitive areas, the local self-government department (LSGD) is developing plans to effectively implement the directive across the state.

In a recent hearing, the High Court directed the LSGD to take swift action against the use of plastic bottles and single-use plastics in vulnerable hill stations, following the prohibition measures taken in places like Kodaikanal by the Tamil Nadu government.

Despite existing bans from both the state and Union government, single-use plastics are still prevalent in the market, complicating enforcement efforts for local bodies.

A recent meeting with various stakeholders was convened to create an action plan and pinpoint specific hill destinations where the ban will be enacted. The Madras High Court has already prohibited the sale and use of plastic bottles under 5 litres in Kodaikanal, and authorities there are now imposing a green tax on bottles used by tourists.

Special secretary of the LSGD, T V Anupama, said that the court has granted the government four weeks to submit its recommendations. “We’re currently working on our report for the court, so we cannot disclose further details at this time,” she said.

Key hill stations in Kerala, including Munnar, Thekkady, Wayanad, Ponmudi, and Vagamon, are among the 80 eco-tourism destinations in the state. Additional principal chief conservator of forests, J Justin Mohan, said that the department will support LSGD in implementing the ban.

He highlighted the collaboration with Vana Samrakshana Samitis and Eco-development committees alongside the Haritha Karma Sena to enhance waste management at these destinations.