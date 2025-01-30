Kerala researcher launches ‘Go With The Flo’ board game; aims to demystify menstruation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Designed to demystify menstruation, Sradha Culture Lab — an initiative focusing on gender, culture, and psychology — is set to launch an educational board game titled ‘Go With The Flo’. It is designed to educate players about menstruation in a fun and accessible way. Scheduled for an online launch on February 28, the game’s pre-launch campaign will begin on February 1.
Ranjini Krishnan, the founder of Sradha Culture Lab, is the creator of the game too. A researcher, writer, and entrepreneur, Ranjini’s work explores questions around psychology, culture, and gender. She developed the idea wishing to make her son a menstruation ally, she says.
The game is structured as an odyssey through the sea of change. Players start from the Harbour of Curio-city to navigate through the Sea of Puberty, PMS Ocean, Bay of Flow, and Cape of Pro-Periods to arrive at the Land of Life. Players have to beat the Stigma Monster with the resources they collect while sailing. The sailing is guided by 24 true or false questions that pass through the biological, socio-cultural and psychological aspects of menstruation and four task cards that extend the knowledge to real-life settings.
The whole package has a game board, an illustrated booklet on periods, task cards for real-life application, a reward puzzle, a miniature ship as the player token, and a period tracker. The game requires a minimum of two players or two teams of three players each so that every player gets a chance to answer at least two questions from a sea.
The game is designed for children aged 8 to 13. By combining interactive gameplay with practical knowledge, the game normalises discussions about menstruation and helps players have a deeper understanding of its biological, cultural, and psychological aspects.
With over 60 menstruation-related terms, the game simplifies complex topics.
“The most rewarding part was watching my son and his peers play the game. Seeing them sit as a group and discuss periods was a proud moment,” Ranjini tells TNIE.
The game’s visual design is the work of B Priyaranjanlal, a graphic artist and designer. “Balancing aesthetics with functionality was challenging. The logo symbolises moon phases, with the ‘O’ in ‘Flo’ representing the full moon and the 28-day cycle,” says Priyaranjanlal.
‘Go with The Flo’ is the first research creation from Sradha Culture Lab. Ranjini adds that the game neither glorifies menstruation as divine nor labels it as an illness but presents it as objectively as possible.
Although the initial plan was to launch the game, priced at Rs 799, in Malayalam, Ranjini opted for English due to limitations in vocabulary. However, she has plans to conduct workshops to brainstorm ways to introduce a Malayalam version in the future.
“Menstruation remains a subject of silence and discomfort even today. This silence often leaves young menstruators without the language or platform to express their concerns. ‘Go with The Flo’ tries to address these issues by debunking myths and providing a supportive space for learning,” Ranjini says.