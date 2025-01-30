Kerala researcher launches ‘Go With The Flo’ board game; aims to demystify menstruation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Designed to demystify menstruation, Sradha Culture Lab — an initiative focusing on gender, culture, and psychology — is set to launch an educational board game titled ‘Go With The Flo’. It is designed to educate players about menstruation in a fun and accessible way. Scheduled for an online launch on February 28, the game’s pre-launch campaign will begin on February 1.

Ranjini Krishnan, the founder of Sradha Culture Lab, is the creator of the game too. A researcher, writer, and entrepreneur, Ranjini’s work explores questions around psychology, culture, and gender. She developed the idea wishing to make her son a menstruation ally, she says.

The game is structured as an odyssey through the sea of change. Players start from the Harbour of Curio-city to navigate through the Sea of Puberty, PMS Ocean, Bay of Flow, and Cape of Pro-Periods to arrive at the Land of Life. Players have to beat the Stigma Monster with the resources they collect while sailing. The sailing is guided by 24 true or false questions that pass through the biological, socio-cultural and psychological aspects of menstruation and four task cards that extend the knowledge to real-life settings.

The whole package has a game board, an illustrated booklet on periods, task cards for real-life application, a reward puzzle, a miniature ship as the player token, and a period tracker. The game requires a minimum of two players or two teams of three players each so that every player gets a chance to answer at least two questions from a sea.

The game is designed for children aged 8 to 13. By combining interactive gameplay with practical knowledge, the game normalises discussions about menstruation and helps players have a deeper understanding of its biological, cultural, and psychological aspects.