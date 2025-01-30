Kerala startup Graamyam helps artisans go global with handmade, eco-friendly products

KOCHI: Products from Kerala artisans have great demand in the international market. But these artisan communities struggle for visibility as they are unable to feature their products on a global platform.

Aiming to help change this situation, Biju George — a mechanical engineer by training but with more than 20 years of experience in the IT field — and Rakkee Thimothy — a researcher from the Jawaharlal Nehru University — shared a dream of developing a business model that would improve the reach of Indian craft in the global market.

That was the time they were relocating to Kerala. And they founded a social startup, Graamyam, which is now bringing joy into the artisan communities across the state.

“We wanted to make a change in the lives of rural craftspeople,” Rakkee tells TNIE.

Highlighting the problems plaguing the sector, she says lack of revenue makes the younger generation ditch craft work. “Another major issue with traditional crafts is the absence of innovation in design and process. The laborious processes make the products costly and unaffordable to a large section of society,” she adds.

Further, the artisans are unable to generate interest in modern society for traditional crafts. “The sector also suffers from poor awareness in society about the quality and value of a traditional handicraft. Over the years, we have lost many valuable crafts because of a lack of patronage. Even now, many crafts are going through an existential crisis,” Rakkee points out.

But what does Graamyam do?

“Graamyam is an e-commerce platform that exclusively deals with handmade, eco-friendly, and sustainable products. At Graamyam, we partner with the communities to introduce new designs and markets, thereby providing the artisans with better prices for the products,” she says.

The platform works with more than 70 craftspersons in 15 communities across Kerala.

“We work with handloom weavers, potters, and ethnic communities crafting natural fibre and bamboo into home decor products,” she say.

Graamyam also has special initiatives for women to ensure they continue in the trade.

“For example, Killimanagalam mats are made by a group of women weavers. The unit was in a terrible condition. The first thing we did was to fund the maintenance of the building to ensure a safe working place for the women. We continued to use the same model for other communities too,” Rakkee says.