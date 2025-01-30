Kerala to host convention against UGC draft regulations on February 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will organise a convention of higher education ministers of states that are opposed to the UGC draft regulations, 2025, that allegedly curtail the powers of states in the higher education sector. Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here on Wednesday that the convention is part of the lead taken by Kerala for joint efforts to resist the UGC draft regulations.

Former vice-chancellors, educationists and prominent personalities in the political, social and academic fields will also attend the convention. According to the minister, the convention is scheduled to be held on February 20.

Bindu said while she had urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review the UGC draft regulations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on the matter.

“The assembly had also unanimously passed a resolution recently expressing the state’s strong disagreement to the draft UGC regulations,” she added. “The UGC draft regulations are a blatant infringement on the rights of the states. This has been echoed in equal vigour by non-BJP ruled state governments and the academia,” she added.