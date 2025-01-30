Kerala to host international surfing, paragliding & mountain biking tourneys

Kerala is gearing up to host three major international adventure sports events in February and March.

The International Surfing Festival will take place at Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 27 and 28. The event, supported by the Surfing Federation of India and the International Surfing Association (ISA), will feature competitions in categories like SUP Technical Race, Paddle Board Technical Race, and SUP Surfing.

The International Paragliding Festival, India’s largest aero sports event, will be held from March 19 to 23 in Vagamon, Idukki. Around 75 gliders, including 40 international participants, will compete in the breathtaking landscape of Vagamon, known for its perfect flying conditions.

The Mountain Terrain Biking Championship (MTB Kerala 2025) is scheduled for 28 March and 30 in Mananthavady, Wayanad. The event will attract top mountain bikers to Kerala’s rugged terrain, offering thrilling competition in a stunning natural setting.

All three events are organized by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the state Tourism Department, in collaboration with the respective District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs).

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas emphasized that these events will enhance Kerala’s global presence in adventure tourism, attracting sports enthusiasts and boosting the tourism industry. He also highlighted the state’s previous success in hosting similar festivals, attributing it to strong support from government agencies and tourism stakeholders.

With these high-profile events, Kerala is set to offer unforgettable experiences for adventure seekers while promoting the state as a premier destination for surfing, paragliding, and mountain biking.