Liquor production row: Kerala government slam Congress over spirit lobby claims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The face-off between government and opposition over granting permission to a private company to start liquor production took a new turn after the government and CPM trained their guns on former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and the Congress leadership.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh asked Ramesh Chennithala whether he had held a meeting with the representatives of spirit producing companies from other states before raising the allegations against the government.

The minister was speaking at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

If at all a discussion was held between him and the representatives of spirit-producing companies, Chennithala should reveal the topic of such a discussion, the minister said. CPM state secretary M V Govindan also alleged that the Congress has been raising the issue on behalf of the spirit lobby.

“It is to make the spirit lobby happy,” Govindan said.

The excise minister had claimed earlier that the company named ‘Harsha Sugars’ that is engaged in transporting spirit from Bengaluru to Kerala is linked to prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka. The CPM plans to counter the Congress criticism by highlighting the Harsha link of Congress leaders.

According to the minister, “The chairperson of Harsha Sugars, Lakshmi R R Hebberkar, is the Karnataka state president of the Mahila Congress and serves as the Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development. The managing director, Channaraj Hattiholi, is a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Additionally, company director Mrinal Hebbalkar is the Karnataka Youth Congress state vice-president.”