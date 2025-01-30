Nenmara double murder accused admits verbal altercation provoked him

PALAKKAD: The Nenmara double murder was triggered by a verbal altercation with one of the victims a day before the incident, according to the accused. The argument with Sudhakaran allegedly provoked Chenthamara, which led him to commit the crime.

On the morning of January 27, Chenthamara hacked Sudhakaran and his elderly mother Lakshmi to death in front of their house in Pothundi. Lakshmi had rushed to the scene upon hearing Sudhakaran’s cries. Sudhakaran died on the spot, while Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital.

Police said that following the murders, Chenthamara went into hiding in the Pothundi hills, where he spent two days and one night. He closely monitored police search efforts, including using drones and local search parties.

He later said that he had seen everything from his hideout in the forest. He eventually returned home, unable to bear the hunger.

Chenthamara was arrested around 9.30pm on Tuesday night from a field near his family house. He was attempting to cross a fence and head back to the hills when officers apprehended him.

Daughters seek justice

Akhila and Atulya, the daughters of Sudhakaran, have demanded the harshest punishment for Chenthamara. “He should never be allowed to kill again. He must never be released. We have lived in fear for too long. His arrest is a relief,” they said.