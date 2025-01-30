Toddler found dead in well in Balaramapuram, police suspect foul play

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a two-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Thursday in Balaramapuram was found in a well near her house, hours after a mysterious fire broke out in the same home.

The child, identified as Devendu, daughter of Sreethu and Sreejith, was last seen sleeping with her parents. She was reported missing around 5:15 am on Thursday. By 8 am, the police and fire service personnel found her body in the well near their house.

Following the incident, the police took the child’s father, mother, and maternal uncle into custody for questioning. The exact cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report is released.

Meanwhile, the family said that a fire broke out in the room where the child’s maternal uncle was sleeping in the morning. They claimed that after extinguishing the fire and returning, they noticed that the child was missing.

Kovalam MLA M Vincent told the media that there was a smell of kerosene in the room. The investigation is underway.