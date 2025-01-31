Anvar joins UDF leaders at ‘Malayora Samara Yatra’, receives grand reception

“The Kerala government is incapable of issuing an order to kill wild animals dangerous to humans under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. If that section had been invoked this month in Kerala, there would have been provisions to kill up to seven elephants.

Animals were killed in other regions like Gujarat and the North and East regions of Maharashtra to save people. Here in Kerala, we can’t touch the forest. For the people in the state, I request the upcoming government (of the UDF) to force the officials to implement Section 11(1)(a),” Anvar said.

He further said “I am putting forward a request to the future UDF government in advance. I would like to remind that the UDF chief minister should meet the chief ministers of other states to inspire them to make changes to the Wildlife Protection Act,” he added.

Anvar predicted that the UDF would defeat the LDF by 30,000 votes in Nilambur in the upcoming by-election. He also announced the UDF’s return to power in the Panamaram panchayat on the occasion. “With the help of a Trinamool Congress member, the UDF clinched power in Panamaram panchayat. This is just a gift from me to the UDF for my return,” Anvar said.