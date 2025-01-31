Campaign has desired effect: Leprosy cases decline in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second time since the launch of ‘Aswamedham,’ a statewide initiative to identify and treat leprosy patients, the number of annual new cases has remained below 500. The state has witnessed a 38% decline in new cases in 2024-25, to date, compared with 2018-19.

In 2018-19, there were 783 new cases, but this number has now dropped to 486. The prevalence rate of leprosy has also declined, down from 0.15 per 10,000 in 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 0.11 in 2024-25. This progress is particularly encouraging given improved case detection since the launch of the Aswamedham campaign in 2018. However, the initiative faced setbacks during the Covid pandemic before being revived in 2022-23, leading to the detection of 559 cases that year.