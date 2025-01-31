Campaign has desired effect: Leprosy cases decline in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second time since the launch of ‘Aswamedham,’ a statewide initiative to identify and treat leprosy patients, the number of annual new cases has remained below 500. The state has witnessed a 38% decline in new cases in 2024-25, to date, compared with 2018-19.
In 2018-19, there were 783 new cases, but this number has now dropped to 486. The prevalence rate of leprosy has also declined, down from 0.15 per 10,000 in 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 0.11 in 2024-25. This progress is particularly encouraging given improved case detection since the launch of the Aswamedham campaign in 2018. However, the initiative faced setbacks during the Covid pandemic before being revived in 2022-23, leading to the detection of 559 cases that year.
While cases among children have also decreased – from 33 in 2022-23 and 30 in 2023-24 to 19 in 2024-25 – health experts caution that these figures may not tell the full story. They warn that undetected and unreported cases, especially among adults, could still be prevalent.
Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, emphasised that stigma remains a significant barrier to accurate reporting. “Despite awareness campaigns, the stigma associated with leprosy may lead to under-reporting. In contrast, diseases like tuberculosis, which are notifiable, have a more robust reporting mechanism,” he said.
To tackle these challenges, the health department launched the sixth edition of the Aswamedham campaign on Thursday, focusing on home visits to identify hidden cases and provide timely treatment. Health Minister Veena George expressed confidence in the state’s progress, stating, “Kerala is on the verge of eliminating leprosy and has the lowest number of leprosy patients in the country.”
State leprosy officer Dr Sheeja A L said the campaign aims to encourage more people to come forward and report cases. Leprosy, caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae, is an airborne disease that leads to severe skin sores and nerve damage.
However, it is entirely treatable and curable with a six-to-12-month course of medication.