Educator-turned-solo traveller gears up for Seven Summits

In her forties, Seena braved cold and acute mountain sickness, among other hurdles associated with hilly terrain, during the 11-day travel from Kathmandu to the Everest base camp. “Acclimatisation is a challenge. However, besides following your passion, going into nature’s lap and finding solace there is also a healing,” she tells TNIE.

She undertook the climb to the base camp, at 5,364 metres, after a year of training. There, she met many people from across the globe, who inspired her to do the Seven Summits.

The Kilimanjaro trip, she says, changed her perception of Africa as it was the safest journey she has ever had. “The people there were so friendly,” she recalls. An advocate turned educator, Seena married Majnu M Rajan in 2007 and has since been associated with the management of National College, a tutorial college run by her husband in Tiruvalla. Though she had enrolled as an advocate in 2014, she is not practising now because of time constraints.