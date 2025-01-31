Kadamattom Church: A ‘magical’ melting pot of history, folklore and art

The miracle-working Kadamattathu Kathanar

All throughout the day, one can spot a steady stream of pilgrims, many of them non-Christians, to Kadamattom Church. They all come to the tomb of Kadamattathu Poulose Kathanar in front of the altar on the left, seeking solace from their various afflictions.

People believe that he is a powerful intercessor who can work miracles. Though there aren’t any historical records about this priest who used his magical powers to fight the powers of darkness, there are legends aplenty. It is said that he was born in this village in the 9th century to a poor couple.

After his father died, the young Poulose was cared for by his mother and he became a disciple of Bishop Mar Abo who came to Kadamattom from Nineveh in what is now Iraq. It was from this holy prelate that Poulose learnt Syriac, the Bible and the Liturgy before being ordained a deacon.

According to legend, one day, the young deacon was abducted by tribals and taken hostage. While in captivity, he was initiated into the world of the occult. After several years in their custody, Poulose managed to escape and return to Mar Abo who ordained him a priest and appointed him the vicar of Kadamattom.