NDMA sanctions Rs 200-crore project to curb urban flooding in T'Puram

The irrigation department, the custodian of the major canal networks within the city limits, has submitted proposals worth Rs100 crore. NDMA will sanction Rs150 crore and the state government will have to chip in with the remaining Rs 50 crore for executing the project.

An official of the irrigation department says cleaning and reconstruction of Thekkanakkara canal is one of the key works in the project. “At present, 85 per cent of the canal is clogged. There will be flash floods unless it is cleared. We have earmarked Rs16 crore for cleaning up Thekkanakkara canal,” says the official.

The official adds that one of the other key proposals excluded from the DPR was a mechanised regulatory system at the Veli breakwater. “The government decided not to include this project owing to technical concerns. There is also an objection from the local community,” the official explains.

Following recurring waterlogging, the corporation had roped in IIT Roorkee to undertake a mitigation study. The IIT team made various recommendations to mitigate flooding in vulnerable areas, including Vettucaud. However, an official with the corporation says the civic body has put the study by IIT Roorkee on hold because of the NDMA-funded flood mitigation project.