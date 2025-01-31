'Operation Clean': Kerala police arrest 27 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Ernakulam
KOCHI: In an overnight operation, Kerala police on Friday arrested as many as 27 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally at North Paravoor in Ernakulam district.
This is the first time that a large number of of Bangladeshi illegal migrants are being arrested from the district in a single operation.
Currently, Ernakulam Rural Police are running an 'Operation Clean' coordinating with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to trace illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the police district.
On Thursday, ATS gave input on the large settlement of Bangladeshi migrants at the Mannam area in North Paravoor. At around 11 pm, a 70-member police team reached a building owned by Sayeed Muhammad. The building was taken on lease by a person named Harshad Hussain who rented it to migrant workers.
According to police, more than 50 people claiming to be from West Bengal and Assam were staying in the two-story building. Later, police verified the IDs, mobile phones, and passports of the residents. Following a check, as many as 27 persons were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing without any valid documents and possessing fake Indian IDs.
The arrested persons are Mohammed Mentdi Hassan, 25, Bokul, 18, Sujon, 18, Muhammad Ashim, 20, Babu Mundal, 35, Muhammad Sonal Rana, 30, Mohan Mundul, 32, Litun Mundul, 27, Amshid Ali, 30, Falash, 25, Muhammad Sahidul Islam, 20, Suzon Mundol, 30, Shubohoshan, 21, Shoriful, 50, Fajul Hasan, 30, Labu, 18, Robiul, 35, Mohun, 35, Sagar Islam, 23, Mithon, 30, Muhammad Shakkim, 26, Rajib, 24, Rofikul, 30, Muhammad Milan, 25, Muhammad Alif Ali, 23, Muhammad Ujjal, 27 and Muhammad Ashikislam, 32.
According to police, the arrested persons illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border and reached West Bengal in January 2024. Later, they arranged fake Indian IDs with the help of agents in West Bengal and moved to Kerala.
"The arrested Bangladeshi nationals worked as daily wage workers. They were mostly hired by contractors. We have registered a case under the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry to India) Act. Their arrest has been recorded. We are interrogating them and they will be produced before the court later," a police officer said.
Since Janaury first week, Ernakulam Rural Police have conducted Operation Clean to trace Bangladeshi illegal migrants in the district. Till now 35 persons have been nabbed by Ernakulam Rural police. Kochi City Police arrested as many as six persons in a month time period. ATS is collecting intelligence about illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in the district.