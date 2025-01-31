'Operation Clean': Kerala police arrest 27 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Ernakulam

KOCHI: In an overnight operation, Kerala police on Friday arrested as many as 27 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally at North Paravoor in Ernakulam district.

This is the first time that a large number of of Bangladeshi illegal migrants are being arrested from the district in a single operation.

Currently, Ernakulam Rural Police are running an 'Operation Clean' coordinating with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to trace illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the police district.

On Thursday, ATS gave input on the large settlement of Bangladeshi migrants at the Mannam area in North Paravoor. At around 11 pm, a 70-member police team reached a building owned by Sayeed Muhammad. The building was taken on lease by a person named Harshad Hussain who rented it to migrant workers.

According to police, more than 50 people claiming to be from West Bengal and Assam were staying in the two-story building. Later, police verified the IDs, mobile phones, and passports of the residents. Following a check, as many as 27 persons were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing without any valid documents and possessing fake Indian IDs.