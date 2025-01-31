Relief for Jacobite faction; apex court sets aside Kerala HC ruling on possession of six churches

KOCHI: In a major relief for the Jacobite Syrian Church, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the order of the Kerala High Court directing the state government to take possession of six churches of the faction and hand them over to the Malankara Orthodox Church.

The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the division bench of the HC to take a fresh look at the contempt petitions in light of certain concerns that had been highlighted in Thursday’s order.

The SC was hearing petitions filed against the HC order asking officials to take over administration of three churches each in Ernakulam and Palakkad districts.