Students from Cusat win International Formula Race car-making competition

KOCHI: The 52-member team of engineering students from Cochin University of Science and Technology’s (Cusat) School of Engineering zoomed to the first place at the International Formula Bharat Competition 2025 that was held at the Kary Motor Speedway in Coimbatore from January 22 to 27. The team – Yeti Racing – came first in all eight categories they competed in.

Speaking to TNIE, Abhijith Mohan, captain and test driver for the team says, “This is the first time that a team from Kerala won the competition which sees teams from all over India participating.”

According to him, everything from design and building of the race car is done by the students.