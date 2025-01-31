Ten Kerala startups to watch out for

ClusterDev Technologies

Founded in: 2017

Founders: Ajnas K T and Arjun Sunil

Funding: Bootstrapped

Milestones: First company from Kerala to achieve 100 million downloads

About: ClusterDev builds software products that scale to millions of users. It started with the Malayalam version. Now the company has apps that help users type in all major native languages in India. WhatsApp Sticker Store and Sticker Maker is an app that helps users across the globe to create and download stickers for WhatsApp. 600k new stickers are created every day by the users.

Rosh.Ai

Founded in: 2021

Founders: Roshy John and Rajaram Moorthy

Funding: Raised Rs 10 crore

Milestones: Raised $1 million in a seed funding round in 2024

About: RoshAi is driving innovation and progress in the autonomous vehicle industry through advanced Autonomy Software and solutions. With over a decade of research, it aims to accelerate innovation by offering Vehicle Agnostic Autonomy Stack, retrofittable drive-by-wire kits, and Robotic Soft Targets for ADAS & Autonomy track testing.

EYEROV Technologies Pvt Ltd

Founded in: 2016

Founders: Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P

Funding: Raised Rs 10 crore fund

Milestones: Fastest-growing underwater drone

About: EyeROV is a fast-growing marine robotics company providing products and solutions in the field of the underwater domain. EyeROV has built indigenous underwater drones and has been supplied to various defence and research organisations. EyeROV also provides Underwater ROV Inspection services to dams, bridges, oil & gas, ports, and shipping industries.