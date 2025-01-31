Two-year-old dies after being thrown into well by uncle

According to the police, the child was thrown into the well alive. Officers suspect the possible involvement of Sreethu. Some chat messages between Sreethu and Harikumar were found to have been deleted from her phone.

Meanwhile, the family said that a fire broke out in the room where the child’s maternal uncle was sleeping in the morning. They said that after extinguishing the fire, they noticed the child was missing.

Sreethu, her two children, Harikumar and Sreekala lived in a rented house. Sreejith has been living separately for some time. Sreethu’s father had passed away recently.

Sreejith had visited the house a couple of days back to attend his father-in-law’s 16th-day rituals.