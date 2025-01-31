When the path to safe roads is paved with kids’ interventions

According to her, road construction had been stopped mid-way after the contractor was changed due to some reason.

“The road was made temporarily motorable by repairing the potholes and carrying out other changes. We also found that there were no zebra crossings, besides dangerous curves on the road in front of the Korankadavu Anganwadi in Methipara,” she says. Taking serious note of the findings, school authorities approached PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas seeking intervention.

“The intervention from the minister’s office was quick. Officials led by Muvattupuzha KSTP executive engineer C G Karunakaran inspected the spots. The cadets presented their findings to officials. They were assured of immediate action,” said Anoob John, coordinator of the Surakshith Marg campaign.

The road audit was conducted in association with the SCMS Road Safety Institute and Koottukaran Group as part of the Surakshith Marg campaign.