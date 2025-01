KOCHI: Safiya P M has been swamped with phone calls for the past couple of days ever since the Supreme Court sought the Union government’s view on her petition seeking to declare that people who renounced religion be governed by secular laws in matters of succession.

A resident of Alappuzha, Safiya had moved the SC stating that she is a non-believer and hence should be governed by the Indian Succession Act concerning inheritance instead of the Muslim Personal Law (Sharia law). Activists term her plea as a crucial step in the fight for fundamental rights of people who want the state to recognise their choice of ‘No Religion, No Caste’ as their identity.

Safiya said the absence of any provision for inheritance rights of people who give up religion puts them in a dangerous situation as neither the secular laws nor religious laws would protect them. As per Sharia law, one who has left Islam will lose all inheritance rights.

“Why should religion have a bearing on a person who renounced faith,” she asks. “It is an issue affecting the lives of all women in the country, but unfortunately no one has expressed willingness to implead in the case,” she said.

Safiya says discrimination in inheritance forced her to move SC

“It is a matter of equality assured under the Constitution. I have only one daughter and as per Sharia law, she is entitled to only 50% of my property. But I want to give my entire property to her. My daughter must inherit my property as per the Indian Succession Act, 1925,” said Safiya.

“I am a single mother who got divorced 20 years ago and my daughter is 25. I relinquished the religion and joined the Ex-Muslims of Kerala movement four years ago. Being born to Muslim parents, my religion was mentioned as Islam in the SSLC book. But that was not my choice. I have given up the religion and my father is not a practicing Muslim,” said Safiya, who is general secretary of Ex-Muslims of Kerala.