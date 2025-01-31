Withdraw brewery nod, demands Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

When I raised questions about the project in the assembly, the chief minister opposed my arguments. The excise minister was also not ready to respond. Their stance is suspicious,” Chenithala told reporters.

He said during E K Nayanar’s tenure, permission for a brewery was granted by adhering to laws and following procedures. “Advertisements inviting applications were given, firms were shortlisted and selection was made accordingly.

Here, permission was granted by altering the liquor policy, which constitutes favouritism, nepotism, and corruption,” Chennithala said. He said while the excise minister said the project will be implemented using rainwater harvesting, experts have pointed out that storing all the rainwater in the area is not feasible.