NCB busts major darknet drug cartel; Muvattupuzha native among two taken into custody

KOCHI: In a breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a massive international drug racket operating through the darknet, seizing over Rs one crore worth of narcotics and crypto assets.

A Muvattupuzha native, believed to be the kingpin, is among two people taken into custody in the high-stakes operation code-named 'Operation MELON.'

Led by the NCB Cochin Zonal Unit, the raid resulted in the seizure of 1,127 LSD blots, 131.66 grams of Ketamine, and cryptocurrency assets worth Rs 70 lakh -- marking one of the biggest LSD busts in the country.

The operation was set in motion on June 28 when officers intercepted 280 LSD blots from three international parcels at the Kochi International Post Office.

All three parcels were traced back to the prime accused in Muvattupuzha. A swift follow-up search at his residence the next day unearthed 847 more LSD blots and over 130 grams of Ketamine -- together valued at Rs 35.12 lakh. The real shocker came from the digital trail.