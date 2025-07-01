New medical team examins VS Achuthanandan as condition remains critical

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new team of 7 specialists from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has been instructed by the government to examine veteran CPM leader and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan who has been hospitalized for a week as his condition remains critical.

The team has decided to continue the current intensive care treatment and initiate changes only if necessary, said a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

VS Achuthanandan has been bedridden since he suffered from a stroke in 2019. The senior leader, who suffered a cardiac arrest and respiratory issues, was admitted to a private hospital here on June 23. The 101-year-old leader is currently on ventilator support. As pet an earlier medical bulletin, his blood pressure and kidney functions remain critical.

Senior leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM general secretary MA Baby, state secretary MV Govindan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam visited the ailing leader at hospital.