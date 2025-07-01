Opposition intensifies protests over surgical equipment shortage at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the health department has started efforts to put out the fire after the unit head of the Urology department at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College came out openly about the shortage of surgical equipment, the Opposition has decided to intensify the protests.

The UDF has formed a Health Commission led by health expert Dr S S Lal to study the serious issues in the state health sector that are affecting people. The five-member commission was asked to submit a report within the next six months.

The preliminary report will be submitted within three months. The commission will meet the public, health experts, and experts from other institutions related to the health sector.

“The commission report will be the one which will help to form the alternative health policy and the ‘Health Vision- 2025’. The other commission members are Dr N Sreejith, Dr Rajan Joseph Manjooran, Dr P N Ajitha, Dr O T Mohammad Basheer.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to organise protests in 13 districts except the capital district where the protest has been organised earlier, against the shortage of surgical equipment on July 1 in front of all medical colleges.

The state-level inauguration will be held in Kannur. Meanwhile, the BJP state leadership has demanded the state government to come out with a white paper on the funds it got from the Central government and the details of the expenditure.

BJP former state president K Surendran on Monday alleged that the state government has only spent 83 per cent of funds allotted to the state through Central projects.

“Through the National Health Mission in 2021-2024, the Central government has given Rs 1,198.54 crore for the rural health sector. For the urban health sector, Rs 1,770 crore has been given. In 2022-2023, the state had spent only 37.9 per cent. In 2024-2025 through NHM Rs 1,351.79 crore was given to the state. BJP will organise a protest march towards the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College superintendent’s office on Tuesday,” Surendran told reporters.