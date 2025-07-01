Ravada Chandrasekhar takes charge as Kerala police chief; emphasises anti-drug drive, cybercrime control

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Ravada A Chandrasekhar officially assumed charge as the new State Police Chief on Tuesday, he outlined a clear focus on strengthening state police’s anti-drug drive, intensifying cybercrime monitoring, and improving internal systems to serve the public more efficiently.
Addressing the media on Tuesday at the police headquarters, Chandrasekhar said the force would work proactively to maintain law and order.
Chandrasekhar stressed the need to take forward the ongoing anti-drug operations with renewed intensity.
“We will focus on community participation and take strong action against the perpetrators. The effects of drugs are seen across all sections, including schools, colleges and youth,” he said. He added that the department would remain vigilant and uncompromising in this area.
He also highlighted the department’s concern over rising cybercrime and financial fraud.
“Cybercrime affects all sections of society. We will work with all stakeholders to build awareness and take necessary actions,” he said. Financial fraud will also be treated with seriousness, he added.
Referring to rising concerns about rising suicides in police and general police welfare, Chandrasekhar said the department will address professional stress among officers and make better use of counselling sessions already in place.
He also acknowledged the need for enhanced training in handling public interactions and said crimes against women would be treated with utmost seriousness.
While the police chief refrained from commenting on political controversies, including the Koothuparamba firing and questions surrounding his appointment, he assured that the focus would remain firmly on delivering quality service to the public.
“It will be a happy and challenging job. With the help of my colleagues and the public, we will do our best,” he said.
Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to the state government and the chief minister for the opportunity, stating that Kerala Police has always had a reputation for professionalism and dedication.
“My predecessors and colleagues have done a great job. We will continue to carry forward that legacy,” he said.
Chandrasekhar, a 1991-batch IPS officer currently on central deputation as Special Director with the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the State Police Chief following the retirement of Shaik Darvesh Saheb. Senior officers including ADGP M R Ajithkumar were present at the meeting.