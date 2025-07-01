Ravada Chandrasekhar takes charge as Kerala police chief; emphasises anti-drug drive, cybercrime control

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Ravada A Chandrasekhar officially assumed charge as the new State Police Chief on Tuesday, he outlined a clear focus on strengthening state police’s anti-drug drive, intensifying cybercrime monitoring, and improving internal systems to serve the public more efficiently.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the police headquarters, Chandrasekhar said the force would work proactively to maintain law and order.

Chandrasekhar stressed the need to take forward the ongoing anti-drug operations with renewed intensity.

“We will focus on community participation and take strong action against the perpetrators. The effects of drugs are seen across all sections, including schools, colleges and youth,” he said. He added that the department would remain vigilant and uncompromising in this area.