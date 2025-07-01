Technopark jobs grow 27 per cent over past five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Had it been a local body, Technopark would have surpassed Kerala’s several municipalities in terms of total population! India’s first IT park, which turns 35 years this month, currently provides jobs to over 80,000 people.

In the past five years, Technopark achieved a significant growth in terms of the number of jobs and software exports by companies. “The number of employees rose by 27%, from 63,000 in 2020-21 to 80,000 in 2024-25. And 45% of them are women. The park ensures a secure and empowering environment for women,” said IT Secretary Sambasiva Rao.

Revenue from software exports registered 56% growth in four years - from Rs 8,501 crore in FY 2021 to Rs 13,255 crore in FY 2024 (data for FY 2025 is unavailable). With a total builtup space of 12.72 million square feet, the park now hosts over 500 IT/ITeS companies including MNCs, SMEs and Startups.

Technopark’s founding CEO G Vijayaraghavan, termed the five-year growth a positive development. “This achievement should be viewed in the backdrop of the IT industry’s stagnation globally. 27% growth in jobs is a big feat and we have the potential to achieve more,” he told TNIE.

‘Economic development via job generation park’s motto’

“At the time of its inception, many were sceptical about our goal of providing 5,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs. Technopark was an early bird and time has proved us right. Economic development through employment generation is the park’s motto,” he said.

According to the IT secretary, several factors contributed to the park’s growth despite adversities like the pandemic.

“We could effectively explore the rising demand for digital transformation services globally. The increased traction for Global Capability Centres, the state’s robust innovation and skilling system and

the government’s infrastructure and startup support initiatives were other factors,” Sambasiva Rao said.

“Kerala is unique for its good connectivity, greenery and availability of clean air and water. With low operating costs, high quality social infrastructure, and rapidly evolving urban amenities, the state’s cities are emerging as ideal destinations to work, live and thrive. We are fast becoming a hub for investments in technology and other priority sectors,” Sambasiva Rao said.

35 years of Technopark

Established in July 1990

Fully owned by Kerala Government

1994: 2 companies, 155 employees, built-up space of 1.07 lakh sqft

2024: 500 companies, 80,000 employees, built-up space of 12.72 million sqft