Vazhakulam Charitable Trust to ease renal burden with free dialysis facility

KOCHI: In response to the growing number of renal patients and the need for improved dialysis facilities, the Vazhakulam Charitable Trust is set to launch a free dialysis centre for the public and residents of Vazhakulam. The unit, established in collaboration with St George Hospital, aims to offer free dialysis treatment to 32 patients daily.

“Several middle-class families are struggling due to the rising treatment cost. For most families, the cost of dialysis treatment is unbearable. Thus, the aim of establishing a dialysis centre is to help the public. We will launch the unit with public participation.

Around 60% of the furnishing work is over. We aim to launch the unit by the mid-July,” said Siju Sebastian, the chairman of the Vazhakulam Charitable Trust.

Also, the fund is raised to provide treatment facilities to patients free of cost. “Eight dialysis machines will be procured for the centre. Individuals, institutions, and trusts are already contributing to the initiative.

We also encourage public and community participation, with local families sponsoring a dialysis session for at least one patient annually,” said Dr Mathews Numpeli, technical advisor to the centre.

“The unit is being set up in a building owned by St George Hospital, which will also provide doctors and medical staff. Infrastructure work and procurement of machinery are currently under way. In the initial phase, we plan to start with two to three dialysis machines. We expect to expand the unit later. Once the unit becomes operational, we hope to receive subsidies from the state government and the local body,” said Siju.